Services
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
Annunciation R.C. Church
50 W.Midland Ave
Paramus, NJ
View Map
Resources
Edward Adamcik Jr. Obituary
Edward Adamcik Jr.

Paramus - Edward Adamcik Jr., age 76, of Paramus, NJ passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Born in Passaic, Ed was raised in Garfield and Rochelle Park. The family lived in Saddle Brook for 15 years, before settling in Paramus 36 years ago. A faithful parishioner of Annunciation R.C. Church in Paramus, Ed also had a strong devotion to St. Jude. He was a member of the Paramus Catholic Father's Club, and a member of many accounting organizations. A food connoisseur who was proud of his polish heritage, Ed enjoyed entertaining family and friends. His true passion was watching his grandson Aidan play baseball, who was the light of his life.

Prior to retiring, he was an accountant and executive with various fragrance and packaging companies.

Beloved husband of Barbara (Pierguidi) Adamcik for 53 years. Loving and devoted father of Edward J. Adamcik and wife Margaret, and Paul T. Adamcik and wife Jennifer. Cherished grandfather of Aidan Adamcik. Dear brother of Carol Holzli and husband Felix. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and extended family.

The family will receive relatives and friends Tuesday, June 11, 2018, 2-4 & 6-9 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, 201-797-3500. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 11:30 am at Annunciation R.C. Church, 50 W.Midland Ave, Paramus, NJ. Entombment will follow at Madonna Cemetery in Fort Lee, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Edward may be made to the St. Jude Shrine 512 W. Saratoga Street, Baltimore, MD 21201 would be appreciated.
