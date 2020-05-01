Edward Andrew Kopacz
1926 - 2020
Edward Andrew Kopacz

Garfield - Edward Andrew Kopacz, 93, a life-long resident of Garfield, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Edward worked for Athenia Steel in Clifton for over 25 years. He was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Kostka R.C. Church in Garfield and was a proud veteran of the United States Army. Edward was the beloved husband of the late Helen (Skawinski) Kopacz, devoted father of Melanie Dabal and her husband, Albert, of Clifton and Keith Kopacz and his wife, Elaine, of Garfield, dear brother of the late Helen Theiss and loving grandfather of Shaun Dabal and his wife, Jaimee, and Joseph and Nicholas Kopacz. Funeral services were handled by Kamienski Funeral Home in Garfield.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kamienski Funeral Home of Garfield
207 Ray Street
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 779-1967
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
