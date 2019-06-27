|
Edward Andrew Socha
Cedar Grove - Edward Andrew Socha, age 68, died unexpectedly on Monday, June 10, 2019 at his home in Cedar Grove, NJ. Services at Crest Haven Memorial Park, Clifton, where his mother and maternal grandparents are also interred will be held privately and are entrusted to Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home, 486 Pompton Ave., Cedar Grove.
Born July 14, 1950, he graduated from Fair Lawn High School and met his life's challenges with several part time jobs in his middle years. His passion was the New York Yankees.
Predeceased by his mother, June Cooke, of Cedar Grove; his father, Andrew Socha of Garfield; and his stepfather, August Cooke, of Cedar Grove, he is survived by his aunts Ann Vitale, PA, Linda Zachary, NC and Alice Johansen, NC; and many cousins.