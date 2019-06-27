Services
Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home
486 Pompton Avenue
Cedar Grove, NJ 07009
(973) 239-1489
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Socha
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Andrew Socha


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Edward Andrew Socha Obituary
Edward Andrew Socha

Cedar Grove - Edward Andrew Socha, age 68, died unexpectedly on Monday, June 10, 2019 at his home in Cedar Grove, NJ. Services at Crest Haven Memorial Park, Clifton, where his mother and maternal grandparents are also interred will be held privately and are entrusted to Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home, 486 Pompton Ave., Cedar Grove.

Born July 14, 1950, he graduated from Fair Lawn High School and met his life's challenges with several part time jobs in his middle years. His passion was the New York Yankees.

Predeceased by his mother, June Cooke, of Cedar Grove; his father, Andrew Socha of Garfield; and his stepfather, August Cooke, of Cedar Grove, he is survived by his aunts Ann Vitale, PA, Linda Zachary, NC and Alice Johansen, NC; and many cousins.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home
Download Now