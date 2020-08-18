1/
Edward Anthony Archer
January 9, 1937—August 15, 2020.

Proud U.S. Army Veteran, BA Sciences St John's University, Former Social worker for New York Foundling Hospital and freelance documentary filmmaker. Film and Video Editor for 60 Minutes from 1969 until his retirement in 1999. Survived by his devoted wife of 48 years, Maria Pia (nee Guzzardi) daughters Jane Archer and Nancy Archer, and grandsons Hector Cabrera and Christian Cabrera. Viewing at Moritz Funeral Home, Closter, NJ. 6-8 PM Thurs. 8/20. Requiem mass at St Mary's R.C. Church, Closter, NJ. 10 AM Fri. 8/21. Internment at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Moritz Funeral Home
348 Closter Dock Rd.
Closter, NJ 07624
(201) 768-4200
