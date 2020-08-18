Or Copy this URL to Share

January 9, 1937—August 15, 2020.



Proud U.S. Army Veteran, BA Sciences St John's University, Former Social worker for New York Foundling Hospital and freelance documentary filmmaker. Film and Video Editor for 60 Minutes from 1969 until his retirement in 1999. Survived by his devoted wife of 48 years, Maria Pia (nee Guzzardi) daughters Jane Archer and Nancy Archer, and grandsons Hector Cabrera and Christian Cabrera. Viewing at Moritz Funeral Home, Closter, NJ. 6-8 PM Thurs. 8/20. Requiem mass at St Mary's R.C. Church, Closter, NJ. 10 AM Fri. 8/21. Internment at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store