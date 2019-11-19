Services
Compassionate Cremation Services, Inc.
583 Van Houten Ave
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-777-0949
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Ponds Reformed Church
341 Ramapo Valley Rd
Oakland, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Bullis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Bullis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Bullis Obituary
Edward Bullis

Pompton Lakes - Edward Bullis, 61, of Pompton Lakes passed away November 10, 2019. Born in Hackensack, he lived in Oakland before settling in Pompton Lakes. Edward was the owner and operator of ISTEC Corporation, Sparta.

Beloved husband for 35 years of Cynthia (Barbuscio). Devoted father of Shelby Bullis of Wayne and Mackenzie of Pompton Lakes. Cherished son of Edward and Sally (Amelanber) Bullis of Constableville, NY. Loving brother of Lisa Hurley of Constableville, NY and William Bullis of Fultonville, NY.

Memorial Service Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 12 PM at Ponds Reformed Church, 341 Ramapo Valley Rd, Oakland, NJ 07436. Cremation was private under the direction of Compassionate Cremation Services, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton.

In lieu of flowers donations made to Ponds Reformed Church, Oakland, in Edward's memory would be greatly appreciated. www.CompassionateNJ.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -