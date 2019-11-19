|
Edward Bullis
Pompton Lakes - Edward Bullis, 61, of Pompton Lakes passed away November 10, 2019. Born in Hackensack, he lived in Oakland before settling in Pompton Lakes. Edward was the owner and operator of ISTEC Corporation, Sparta.
Beloved husband for 35 years of Cynthia (Barbuscio). Devoted father of Shelby Bullis of Wayne and Mackenzie of Pompton Lakes. Cherished son of Edward and Sally (Amelanber) Bullis of Constableville, NY. Loving brother of Lisa Hurley of Constableville, NY and William Bullis of Fultonville, NY.
Memorial Service Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 12 PM at Ponds Reformed Church, 341 Ramapo Valley Rd, Oakland, NJ 07436. Cremation was private under the direction of Compassionate Cremation Services, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton.
In lieu of flowers donations made to Ponds Reformed Church, Oakland, in Edward's memory would be greatly appreciated. www.CompassionateNJ.com