Edward C. VanOstenbridge Obituary
Edward C. Van Ostenbridge

Hawthorne - Van Ostenbridge, Edward C., age 94, of Hawthorne, on Friday, March 27, 2020.

Born and raised in Hawthorne, Edward had lived there for 88 years before moving to the Christian Health Care Center in Wyckoff. Edward served his country as a soldier in the U.S. Army during World War II. After his service, he owned and operated the Hawthorne Service Center. He was a member of the First Reformed Church in Hawthorne and also a member of the Wyckoff Reformed Church. For many summers, Edward cherished time with his family at their home in Ocean Grove.

For 65 years, Edward was the beloved husband of the late Audrey (nee: Spear) Van Ostenbridge (2012). Loving father of Paul Van Ostenbridge and his wife Karen of Franklin Lakes and Laura Hall and her husband Trevor of Upper Saddle River. Dear grandfather of Carol Grebowiec and her husband Bart and Cynthia Vander Molen and her husband Daniel. Dearest great-grandfather of Kaitlyn, Owen, Chloe, Jack, and James. Cherished brother of Gladys Van Wyk, the late Agnes Meyer, the late Dorothy Gerritsen and the late Jim Van Ostenbridge. Edward is also survived by several dear nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service was held at the George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Future memorial service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Christian Health Care Center Foundation, 301 Sicomac Road, Wyckoff, NJ 07481 or the Valley Hospital Foundation, COVID-19 Response Efforts Fund, 223 N. Van Dien Ave., Ridgewood, NJ 07450. (www.browningforshay.com)
