Edward Charles Baumann
West New York - 84, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Loving son of the late Henry & Clara Baumann (nee Hartmann), devoted husband to the late Lisa Baumann (nee Hanner). Caring brother of the late Grace Pinachian and Herbert Baumann. Dear uncle of Florence Milton (Robert), Betty Jean Cenicola (Hank), Robert Baumann (Karen), Barbara Baumann, Nancy McGlade (John), Peter Baumann (Sara), and Steven Baumann. Great uncle of Sherri Owen; Douglas Ott, Keven Baumann, William McGlade (Tammy), & Dayna, Joseph, Amanda and Kayla Baumann. Also surviving are many great-great nieces & nephews and dear friends. Edward was employed by the United States Postal Service in the Jersey City facility, a proud Army Veteran and an active of member of First Baptist Church, 777 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park, NJ, 07010, where the family is requesting donations. Visiting hours to be held at McCorry Brothers Funeral Home, 780 Anderson Avenue, Cliffside Park, NJ, on Monday, May 13 from 4-8 PM. Funeral from McCorry Brothers on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 9:15 AM and thence to First Baptist Church for a service at 10 AM. Interment to follow at Grove Reformed Church Cemetery, North Bergen, NJ.