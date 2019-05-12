Services
McCorry Brothers
780 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-1220
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCorry Brothers
780 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
9:15 AM
McCorry Brothers
780 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Baumann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Charles Baumann


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward Charles Baumann Obituary
Edward Charles Baumann

West New York - 84, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Loving son of the late Henry & Clara Baumann (nee Hartmann), devoted husband to the late Lisa Baumann (nee Hanner). Caring brother of the late Grace Pinachian and Herbert Baumann. Dear uncle of Florence Milton (Robert), Betty Jean Cenicola (Hank), Robert Baumann (Karen), Barbara Baumann, Nancy McGlade (John), Peter Baumann (Sara), and Steven Baumann. Great uncle of Sherri Owen; Douglas Ott, Keven Baumann, William McGlade (Tammy), & Dayna, Joseph, Amanda and Kayla Baumann. Also surviving are many great-great nieces & nephews and dear friends. Edward was employed by the United States Postal Service in the Jersey City facility, a proud Army Veteran and an active of member of First Baptist Church, 777 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park, NJ, 07010, where the family is requesting donations. Visiting hours to be held at McCorry Brothers Funeral Home, 780 Anderson Avenue, Cliffside Park, NJ, on Monday, May 13 from 4-8 PM. Funeral from McCorry Brothers on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 9:15 AM and thence to First Baptist Church for a service at 10 AM. Interment to follow at Grove Reformed Church Cemetery, North Bergen, NJ.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now