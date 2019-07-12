|
Edward Charles Birsner
Long Valley - Edward Charles Birsner passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019. He was 93 years old, a month away from 94.
Ed was born on July 9, 1925 to parents Walter and Josephine (nee Staib) Birsner, the middle of seven children, and grew up in the Bronx, NY. He worked for many years as a commercial artist for the advertising company Forstenza & Co., in Manhattan, NY and was renowned for his color retouching skills that were utilized on the ad campaigns of many Fortune 500 accounts, and occasionally some original artwork. He was a devout Catholic and parishioner of Our Lady of the Mountain in Long Valley, NJ.
Ed was an Army Air Corps veteran and served his country during WWII as a fighter pilot, having enlisted directly out of high school at the age of 17. He was a fearless, selfless member of The Greatest Generation. He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees. He and his wife, Anne, loved music, especially singing, and they performed together every chance they had, including community productions in their previous hometown of Ridgewood, NJ, and in their church choirs. Ed loved his family dearly and enjoyed spending time entertaining at home and summer vacations on Cape Cod, MA. Ed was an unassuming, steadfast example of caring, love and quiet strength and was the true patriarch of his family. Ed also traveled to Arizona and Portugal with his wife, and then later to Germany and Finland, all times to visit with his sons who lived there.
In addition to his parents, Ed is predeceased by his loving wife of 44 years, Anne R. (nee Congedo) Birsner, and four brothers and a sister. He is survived by his two daughters Ellen Birsner of Washington Township, NJ, and Annalisa M. Fox of Falmouth, MA, two sons Edward P. Birsner (married to Gayle Stepnowsky) of Moorestown, NJ, and John W. Birsner of Scottsdale, AZ. He is survived by his brother Warren Birsner and his wife, Marilyn, of Auburn, NY, sister-in-law Lee Birsner of Long Island, NY and brother in law Peter Congedo of Laurel, MD. He is also survived by grandchildren Adam Cupak, Kevin Cupak, Caitlin Thompson and her husband, Tyrik, Caroline Birsner, Julianne Birsner, Lauren Birsner and Elizabeth Fox, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11 AM at Our Lady of the Mountain Catholic Church, Long Valley, NJ 07853. Interment immediately followed at the Union Cemetery, Mountain Ave, Hackettstown, NJ 07840.
