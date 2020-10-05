Edward Corbin Grosso



Manchester - A much-loved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and uncle. Edward Grosso, 66, of Manchester, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020.



Born to parents Madeline and Corbin Grosso March 16, 1954 in Passaic, New Jersey. He grew up in Lyndhurst, New Jersey and served as a volunteer Fireman for the community. A trusted man of various trades, depended on by many. An employee of Wells, valued as a specialized mechanic for over 20 years.



He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Ginger Grosso; daughter Melissa Grosso; son Corbin Grosso; granddaughter Vanna Blu; father Corbin Grosso; aunt Genevieve Grosso; sisters Donna Bianco and husband Lou, Rosemarie Grosso-Ernst. He was preceded in death by his mother, Madeline Grosso.



Ed wishes to spend eternity among the seas, so his ashes will be spread at a later date by family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store