1/1
Edward Corbin Grosso
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Corbin Grosso

Manchester - A much-loved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and uncle. Edward Grosso, 66, of Manchester, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020.

Born to parents Madeline and Corbin Grosso March 16, 1954 in Passaic, New Jersey. He grew up in Lyndhurst, New Jersey and served as a volunteer Fireman for the community. A trusted man of various trades, depended on by many. An employee of Wells, valued as a specialized mechanic for over 20 years.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Ginger Grosso; daughter Melissa Grosso; son Corbin Grosso; granddaughter Vanna Blu; father Corbin Grosso; aunt Genevieve Grosso; sisters Donna Bianco and husband Lou, Rosemarie Grosso-Ernst. He was preceded in death by his mother, Madeline Grosso.

Ed wishes to spend eternity among the seas, so his ashes will be spread at a later date by family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved