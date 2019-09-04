|
Edward Cusack, Jr.
Woodland Park - Edward Cusack, Jr., 53, of Woodland Park, passed away at home on September 1, 2019. He was born in Paterson on June 23, 1966 and most recently worked as a facilities technician for Verizon. Edward is survived by his wife Jennifer (Bloetjes), his beloved father Edward Cusack, Sr. and his wife Susan, his cherished children Sawyer, Symphony, Harry and Hannah, his dear brothers Mike Cusack and his wife Patty and Ray Cusack and his wife Amber and he was the much loved uncle of Michael, John, Reid, Chase and Kennedy. Eddie was predeceased by his mother Bernice Ziegler Cusack. All services are private by the request of the family. Memorial donations in Edward's name may be sent to St. James of the Marches RC Church, 52 Totowa Rd., Totowa, NJ. Santangelo Funeral Home, Woodland Park. www.santangelofuneral.com