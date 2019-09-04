Services
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
(973) 345-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Cusack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Cusack Jr.


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Cusack Jr. Obituary
Edward Cusack, Jr.

Woodland Park - Edward Cusack, Jr., 53, of Woodland Park, passed away at home on September 1, 2019. He was born in Paterson on June 23, 1966 and most recently worked as a facilities technician for Verizon. Edward is survived by his wife Jennifer (Bloetjes), his beloved father Edward Cusack, Sr. and his wife Susan, his cherished children Sawyer, Symphony, Harry and Hannah, his dear brothers Mike Cusack and his wife Patty and Ray Cusack and his wife Amber and he was the much loved uncle of Michael, John, Reid, Chase and Kennedy. Eddie was predeceased by his mother Bernice Ziegler Cusack. All services are private by the request of the family. Memorial donations in Edward's name may be sent to St. James of the Marches RC Church, 52 Totowa Rd., Totowa, NJ. Santangelo Funeral Home, Woodland Park. www.santangelofuneral.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now