Edward Cutler


1928 - 2020
Edward Cutler Obituary
Edward Cutler

West Milford - Edward Sarkis Cutler, 91, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, due to complications from Covid-19. Ed was born on November 19, 1928, in Weehawken, N.J., to Leon and Armen Cutler. In 1950, Ed received his Bachelors of Science in biology from Hofstra University. Ed served in the Army during the Korean War as an MP, and as a military lab technician. Ed married Barbara E. Whitaker in 1956, eventually settling in Upper Saddle River, N.J. Ed spent four decades as an executive manager in the food science industries. He is survived by his six children, Douglas Cutler, Virginia Hoffman, Joyce Cutler, Alison Cutler, Grace Rogers, Andrew Cutler, and 10 grandchildren, Laurel, Brigitte, Sarah, Wesley, Ian, Mia, Gregory, Madeline, Tyler and Whitaker. Ed will be laid to rest, joining Barbara (deceased 2006), at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ. A memorial to celebrate his life will be held on a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the American Legion on behalf of Post 57 in Waldwick, NJ at https://www.members.legion.org/tal/donatenow#legion-org. More on the life of Ed can be found at https://www.vanemburgh.com/obits
