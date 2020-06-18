Edward D. Hirsch
Edward D. Hirsch

Fair Lawn - Edward D. Hirsch, age 65, of Fair Lawn, NJ, passed away on Thursday morning June 18, 2020. Beloved son of the late Sidney and the late Harriet Hirsch. Dear brother of Carol Hirsch ( David Altemus ), of Fair Lawn, NJ. A graveside service will be held 11 am Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Cedar Park Cemetery, 735 Forest Ave., Paramus, NJ. Memorial donations in memory of Edward D. Hirsch may be made to any mental health organization. Arrangements are by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
