|
|
Edward Dela Motte
Wyckoff - Edward E. Dela Motte, 78, of Wyckoff, NJ passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 surrounded by his family. After many years of working on Wall Street, he found enjoyment in volunteering his time at The Valley Hospital & as crossing guard for the children of Coolidge School.
Edward is survived by his wife of 42 years, Nancy. He also leaves behind his two loving sons: Timothy & Edward Jr. and his wife Alicia. He will be dearly missed by his grandchildren: Aaron, Theo, Charlotte, and Mason. He will also be missed by his loving sister, Claire Tholen, and his many nieces and nephews. "Senior" will be missed by all who knew him.
A visitation will be held at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave, Wyckoff, on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 2-6pm, a funeral service will begin at 5pm. A cremation will be held in private. In lieu of flowers, donation in Ed's memory may be made to .