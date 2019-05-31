|
Edward Dexter
Clifton - Edward I. Dexter, 94, of Clifton, passed away on May 30, 2019. Born in Clifton, Mr. Dexter was a lifelong resident. He was employed for 27 years with Stauffer Chemical Co. of Passaic, retiring as an Inventory Supervisor.
Mr. Dexter was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church in Clifton where he served as a Deacon. Mr. Dexter was also a member of the Young at Hearts and the Valley Seniors, both of Clifton.
As an eighteen-year-old in 1942, Mr. Dexter enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He was wounded in action at Saipan in 1944 and continued to serve until 1946 when he was honorably discharged. He wasn't awarded his Purple Heart Award until 2016, some 70 years after his service ended. Mr. Dexter was a member of the V.F.W. Post 7165 of Clifton.
He was predeceased by his wife, Ida (nee Taverna) Dexter in 1981; his brother Harry Dexter; and his sister, Dorothy Dyer.
Survivors include: his daughter, Susan Cinek and her husband, Kenneth of Clifton; two grandchildren, Christopher and Tracie Cinek; one great-grandchild, Dylan Robert; and two nephews, Edward Winkle and Bobby Dyer.
Visiting hours will be held Sunday from 2 to 5 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. The funeral service will be held Monday 11:00 am at the funeral home followed by the committal at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Montclair. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Please visit www.bizub.com for driving directions and online condolences.