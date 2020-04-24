|
|
Edward DiLaura
Pompton Plains - Edward DiLaura, 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21st, 2020 at Chilton Memorial Hospital, Pompton Plains, NJ.
Edward was born on July 8th, 1935 in Paterson, NJ to Edward and Regina DiLaura. Edward attended Butler High School where he met and later married the love of his life, Hazel Shenise. They resided in Bloomingdale their entire lives.
Edward worked for many years at the Department of Public Works in Bloomingdale, retiring as foreman at the age of 72.
Many people will know and remember him best for his meticulous way of maintaining his lawn. As everyone would comment, "Ed has the best looking lawn in town."
Edward is survived by his children Edward J. of Bloomingdale and Christy Decker and her husband Steven of West Milford, NJ, his grandchildren Lindsay and Steven Decker, Edward J. Jr, Emily, Katie and Kelli DiLaura, sister Rita Mae Congleton and brother Donald, as well as several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his loving wife Hazel, his parents Edward & Regina, and brothers Theodore and Richard.
Due to Covid-19, services will be held at a later date by the Morrison Funeral Home in Butler, NJ.
