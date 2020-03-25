|
Edward Doan Beslow
Oradell - Edward Doan Beslow (73), passed away on March 24. Ed was born on November 3, 1946, in Paterson, NJ to the late Harry and Marion Beslow and was raised in Bayonne, NJ.
Already an avid sports fan, Ed's attending a game early in Bill Russell's rookie season ignited a lifelong passion for basketball (especially, his beloved Celtics). When in high school, Ed was a proud member of the JCC Bayonne basketball team, after which he continued his career, playing varsity basketball at Washington & Jefferson College. After settling down in Oradell, Ed and some friends created the town's youth basketball program. Ed served as the Treasurer of the Oradell Athletic Council for many years and coached numerous basketball, baseball and soccer teams. After his children graduated high school, Ed continued his involvement with youth sports as an avid supporter of the Ramsey High School Boys basketball team.
A graduate of W&J and New York Law School, he served as counsel for the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities for 40 years. He was also a longtime member of the Oradell Zoning Board, the Jewish Community Center of Paramus, B'nai B'rith and the Oradell Lions Club.
A loving husband, father and grandfather, Ed is survived by his wife of over 47 years, Claire; brother, Bill (Aimee) ; sons, Brian (Gwen), David (Christine), and Steven; and grandchildren, Jason, Wolf, Magnus and Maren.
We are sorry that because of COVID-19 restrictions, both the funeral and shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers or food, please make donations to the .
