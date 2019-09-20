|
|
Edward Dragovina
Dumont - Edward Dragovina, 96, of Dumont, died peacefully on September 17, 2019. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Marie (née Principe). Loving father of Christina DeNicola and Gabriella Guerra. Cherished grandfather of Juliet and Lia DeNicola and Daniel Guerra.
Edward was born in Fiume, Italy to Rosa (née Nacinovich) and Giovanni Dragovina. He grew up in Torrino, Italy where he was a member of the rowing team, and fought in World War II for the Italian Army, and was a tool and die maker for Melnor Industries of Moonachie.
Visiting Sunday, Sept. 22nd 1-5 PM, with a service at 5 PM, at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont. Cremation is private.