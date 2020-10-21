Edward F. Kugler



Saddle Brook - Edward F. Kugler Jr., 89, a lifelong resident and public servant of Saddle Brook, NJ passed peacefully at home on October 20, 2020.



Ed was born December 18, 1930 to Edward F. Kugler Sr. and Helen Biesiadecki Kugler. Ed was the founder, owner and operator of the Edward F. Kugler Community Home For Funerals in Saddle Brook since 1963. Prior to operating the funeral home, Ed worked in his family owned business, Kugler's Kozy Korner a local coffee and convenience store on the corner of Fifth and President Street in Saddle Brook.



In 1969 Ed became the first elected Mayor in Saddle Brook's history. Prior to his successful election in the 2-party system of government, Saddle Brook was a Committee form of government where local officials winning election were randomly assigned the duties of Mayor. Mayor Kugler served for 2 consecutive terms as Mayor from 1969-1977. In 1985, Ed returned to elected office winning as Councilman and served on the Township Council until 2011.



Ed also previously worked as General Manager and later became owner/operator of Gorny & Gorny Parkside Memorial Funeral Home in Bloomfield from 1958 to 1985.



Ed was a graduate of the McAllister School of Mortuary Science and held many positions and civic memberships in Saddle Brook including President of Rotary, Director of Recreation, Health & Welfare, Civil Defense, Planning Board, Library Board, Chamber of Commerce and Police/Fire Commissioner. Ed was also a member of Saddle Brook Volunteer Fire Department Engine Company # 2 and former Chairman of the Saddle Brook Republican Organization. Ed was a United States Army veteran serving during the Korean War 1951-1953 and Master Sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserves honorably retiring after serving over 25 years. He was also a faithful member of the Taejon Chapter # 170 of the Korean War Veterans.



Ed is survived by his beloved wife Helen, his sons Robert Kugler and his wife Christine, Dr. Edward Kugler III and his wife Olivia, step-daughter Jeanine Arnold and her husband David, and step-son John Guster and his wife Wendy. Ed is also survived by his loving grandchildren Shayna Kugler, Jamie Kimble and her husband Michael, Kaila Kugler and Edward Kugler IV and Nicole Kugler. Ed is also survived by his sister Dorothy Janosko and nephew Steven Janosko.



Services from Kugler Community Home for Funerals, Saddle Brook NJ. Visiting hours on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 4-8 pm. Funeral mass on Saturday, October 24, 2020 10:30am at St. Philip the Apostle RC Church Saddle Brook. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook NJ.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store