Edward F. Shevlin
Ridgewood - Edward F. Shevlin passed away on March 3, 2020 at the age of 80. He is survived by his wife Dorothy, his four children Kevin, his wife Kathleen, Christopher, Gregory, and Kathleen, her husband Martin, his four grandchildren Ryan, Matthew, Emily and Abigail. Edward will also be missed by his two sisters Mary Grogan and Margaret McMahon as well as many nieces and nephews. Edward was born and raised in Holyoke, MA, graduated from St. Anselm's College and then began a successful 45 year career in sales and marketing. His career brought him to Ridgewood, NJ where he lived with his family. He was a devoted member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish, avid golfer, enjoyed sports, politics and history. He was a lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. After Edward retired he spent many years as a volunteer with the Mended Hearts Association at Valley Hospital. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00-8:00 pm at the Feeney Funeral Home, Ridgewood. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, at 9:30 am at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel RC Church, Ridgewood. Interment to follow at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah. In lieu of flowers, donations made in Edward's name to Covenant House, or the American Cancer Association would be greatly appreciated.