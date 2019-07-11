|
|
Edward F. Walsh
Glen Rock - Walsh, Edward F., age 75, of Glen Rock, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Born and raised in Manhattan, Edward had lived in Hawthorne before moving to Glen Rock. After graduation as Summa Cum Laude from Iona College, he worked as the Plant Manager for Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. He was a parishioner of St. Catharine R.C. Church in Glen Rock where he was a member of the Grounds Crew Committee. He was a lifelong car enthusiast and, with his brother, had started Walsh Autos in Prospect Park. He also was active with the Catholics in Construction association. Edward was the beloved husband of Elsa Walsh (nee: Ortega). Loving brother of Patricia Dugger and her husband Edward of Hawthorne, John Walsh and his late wife Ellen of North Haledon and Rosemary Hollis and her husband Patrick of Hawthorne. Funeral will depart at 10am on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Ave, Hawthorne, for a 10:30am funeral mass at St. Catharine R.C. Church, Glen Rock. Interment will follow at Christ the King Cemetery in Franklin Lakes. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Friday from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . (www.browningforshay.com)