|
|
Edward Fanslau
Westminster, MD - Edward William Fanslau, 100, of Westminster died early Friday morning, April 12, 2019 at Carroll Lutheran Village. Born April 9, 1919 in Paterson, NJ, he was the son of the late Gustav and Louise (Miller) Fanslau. His wife of 59 years, Velma (Vatthauer) Fanslau, predeceased him in 2003.
Ed was retired from Bergen Pines Hospital, Paramus, NJ, where he worked as an accountant. He was very active in his church, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, in Pompton Lakes, NJ, serving as their organist for 65 years and choir director for 31 years. He loved hiking and cross-country skiing and was a hike leader for 40 years with AMC, ADK, and WTW. He co-founded the Toastmasters in Midland Park, NJ and was a member of Toastmasters International for over 50 years. He was also a member of the American Guild of Organists.
Surviving him are his children, Carol Rabenhorst of Finksburg, MD, Mark Fanslau (Alice) of Oak Ridge, NJ, Ellen Schiller (Cliff) of Blairstown, NJ, and Lois Smith (Matthew) of Manchester, MD, 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He was precedeased by his brother, Roy Fanslau and his son-in-law, Thomas Rabenhorst.
A memorial service was held at Carroll Lutheran Retirement Village in Maryland on April 20th and private burial took place at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ.
On May 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. a memorial service will be held for family and friends at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 220 Hamburg Turnpike, Pompton Lakes, NJ 07442. Memorial donations in Ed's name may be made to St. Paul's Church at the above address.