Edward Feldsott
Ridgewood - Edward Feldsott, 63, of Ridgewood, NJ, passed away on December 26, 2019.
Born and raised in Scarsdale, NY, Ed graduated from C.W. Post/LIU in 1978. He devoted his life to working alongside his beloved father, Louis Feldsott, and his brother Robert, growing their family business, the
Folsom Corporation, into one of the preeminent distributors of fishing equipment in the world. A lifelong lover of classic rock and an avid Rolling Stones fan, Ed was passionate about good music and great food, and his Yelp and Facebook foodie posts were legend among his friends and family alike.
Edward is survived by his loving wife Eileen, his two most beloved children, Benjamin and Mary Kate, his mother, Doris Feldsott, of Woodcliff Lake, his brother Robert Feldsott and sister-in-law, Irene Feldsott, of Saddle River, his nieces and nephew, Allison and Lexi Feldsott, and Katelyn, Kelsey and Kyle Malanowski, and his two sister in laws, Kathleen Malanowski (Ronald), and Mary Frances Kattak (Edmund), and his loving in laws, Thomas and Deanna McGowan.
A gathering of friends and family will take place at Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel (W-150 Route 4, Paramus, NJ) on Sunday Dec. 29, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. with burial immediately following at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to: www.nyp.org/giving.