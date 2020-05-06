Edward Frederick Flanagan
1966 - 2020
Edward Frederick Flanagan

Pflugerville, TX -

(November 19, 1966 -

April 29, 2020)

Edward Flanagan passed away in Pflugerville, TX the morning of April 29, 2020 at the age of 53. He will be greatly missed for his unique sense of humor and great care for others. He was respected tremendously and a friend to all. Service of Remembrance honoring Ed's life will be held at 11 am, Friday, May 8, 2020 at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home. Please visit this link for more information:

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/pflugerville-tx/edward-flanagan-9154979

Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 N. IH-35, Pflugerville, Texas 78660, 512-251-4118




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery
14501 North Ih-35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
5122514118
