Edward Frederick FlanaganPflugerville, TX -(November 19, 1966 -April 29, 2020)Edward Flanagan passed away in Pflugerville, TX the morning of April 29, 2020 at the age of 53. He will be greatly missed for his unique sense of humor and great care for others. He was respected tremendously and a friend to all. Service of Remembrance honoring Ed's life will be held at 11 am, Friday, May 8, 2020 at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home. Please visit this link for more information:Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 N. IH-35, Pflugerville, Texas 78660, 512-251-4118