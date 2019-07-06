Services
The Morrison Funeral Home - Butler
86 Bartholdi ave.
Butler, NJ 07405
1-973-838-2290
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Burial
Following Services
Edward G. Huguenel Obituary
Edward G. Huguenel

Hillsborough - Edward G. Huguenel, age 90 of Hillsborough, NJ previously of Butler, NJ passed away peacefully on July 4, 2019. Edward was the son of the late Edward and Lillian (Von Eiff) Huguenel. Edward was a First Lieutenant in the army during the Korean War. He was an engineer for Curtis Wright and worked for AT&T before retiring.

Edward is survived by his loving children, Edward Huguenel and wife Anne of CT, Jean Huguenel of Hillsborough, NJ and Stephen Huguenel and wife Lisa of Butler, NJ. His five adored grandchildren, Colin, Brynn, Caitlyn, Alexis, and Mark and one great grandchild, Grayson. Edward was predeceased by his beloved wife Katherine and his sister Katherine Urbano.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 from 4pm-8pm at the Morrison Funeral Home, 86 Bartholdi Ave, Butler, NJ. A funeral service will be held at 10:30am on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 also at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow the service at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Butler, NJ.
