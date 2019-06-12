|
Edward H. Farese
- - Edward H. Farese was 95 years old when he passed away on the morning of May 29, 2019. Edward is survived by longtime companion Mary Ann Viola, his daughter, and her two children, and his niece Daryl Stevens. He is predeceased by his mother, father, and sister. Edward was born on May 31, 1923, to beloved parents Clara and Ettore Farese, and was an older brother to Dolores E. Hogan. Edward was born and raised in Nutley, NJ where his father owned a drug store on Franklin Avenue he often helped operate. He went on to serve in the United States Army during WWII, deploying into the South Pacific for three years. He was awarded numerous medals for his sacrifice which include: Asiatic Pacific Campaign, World War II 1941-1945, American Campaign, Good Conduct, Liberation of the Philippines, Distinguished Military Service in the state of NJ, Passaic County Distinguished Military Service.
Following his time in the Army, he served as an astronautical engineer on the Apollo 8 Space Mission. His dedication to his work was exceptional, making him a prominent member of the team that achieved the first manned space flight to the moon, and he was awarded the Commemorative Medallion by astronauts Borman, Lovell and Anders. These highly acclaimed astronauts of the Apollo 8 Mission awarded this honor to Edward for his performance and contributions to one of mankind's greatest technological aerospace ventures. While he was a longtime resident of Clifton, NJ, he belonged to the Club in Belleville, where he formed close bonds with fellow men and woman who served our country.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Sacred Heart R.C. Church 12 Terrace Avenue Rochelle Park. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Edward's memory may be made to Club 612 Mill Street, Belleville, NJ 07109
Arrangements were entrusted to Vander Plaat Memorial Home, Paramus, NJ.
