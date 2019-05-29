|
Edward H. Hull
Hackensack, NJ - Edward H. Hull, 69, passed away on Sunday, May 26,2019 of Hackensack, NJ. Edward worked for AFA Protective Systems, Inc. in New York as an Electrician for 45 years retiring in 2017. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy serving during the Vietnam War and was a member of the VFW in Bay Ridge , Brooklyn, NY. Beloved husband of Cathy (nee Dauenheimer) Hull. Loving father of Edward P. Hull and his wife Julie DiMeglio and Caitlin E. Hull. Dear brother of the late Richard Hull. Cherished grandfather of Franklin.
Funeral from the Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service, 439 Maywood Ave, Maywood on Friday, May 31,2019. Funeral mass at Our Lady Queen of Peace, Maywood, NJ at 10:00am. Burial at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. Visiting Thursday 3:00 - 5:00 & 7:00 - 9:00 pm. In lieu of flowers family requests donations may be made to VFW.org or Operation Gratitude.com. Visit Trinkafaustini.com for Driving Direction/Online Condolences.