Cresskill - MINKLER, Edward Henry Jr., of Cresskill, passed away on April 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Karen (nee Bischoff). Devoted father of Edward III and his wife Maria, Jason and his wife Beverly. Loving grandfather of Matthew, Emily, Steven and Ashley. Ed was a parishioner at Cresskill Congregational Church and belonged to the VFW Post #21 in Cresskill. Visitation at Barrett Funeral Home, 148 Dean Dr., Tenafly on Wednesday from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM. Funeral Service Thursday, 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment Laurel Grove, Totowa. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cresskill Congregational Church (85 Union Ave, Cresskill, NJ 07626) would be appreciated. For more information visit www.barrettfuneralhome.net.
