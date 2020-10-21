Edward J Donofrio



Hoboken - Edward J. Donofrio, 93, a lifelong resident of Hoboken, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2020. Edward was a devoted parishioner of Our Lady of Grace Church in Hoboken. He retired in 1991 from the Hoboken Board of Education as the head custodian of Brandt School. He also spent several years working for the railroad in West New York.



Edward was a Life Member of the Veterans of Foreign War Post 2648 in North Bergen. He served in the military during World War II. He received the Army of Occupation Medal of Germany and the National Defense Service Medal.



Edward was predeceased by his parents James and Beatrice Donofrio and his brother Vincent. He is survived by his loving nephew Edward K. Donofrio, his wife Dawn, and their children Michael and Melissa.



Visitation will be on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 from 3-7 PM at Failla Memorial Home, 533 Willow Ave., Hoboken. Funeral mass on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Our Lady of Grace Church, 400 Willow Avenue, Hoboken at 10 AM. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Edward to Our Lady of Grace Church.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store