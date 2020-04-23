|
|
Edward J. Doremus
Edward J. Doremus, age 96, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Born & raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., a longtime resident of Leisure Village West, Manchester, NJ and prior to that, Oakland, N.J.
Predeceased by his loving wife Arlene, son Edward, grandson Scott and 2 brothers James, John and sister Edith.
Edward served in the US Army as a Staff Sgt. during WWII. He worked as a Medic in the OR also worked in the PT aiding patients returning from combat overseas.
He was employed with Sears & Roebuck while living in Oakland, where he raised his children and made many wonderful friendships.
Edward took pride in his membership in the Knights of Columbus & American Legion. He was an active parishioner of St. Mary's Pompton Lakes and a Volunteer at Chilton Memorial Hospital after his retirement.
His life in Leisure Village brought him much happiness though he chose to live his remaining years with his daughter and son-in-law in West Milford and perhaps be able to visit his older grandson, Brian & granddaughter Kimberly. He was fortunate to have nieces and nephews that loved him dearly.
His love of nature, sense of humor, genuine artistic ability, amazing Faith in God, beautiful smile, positive attitude, kindness and generosity made him who he was …... a man much loved by all who knew him. He will never be forgotten.
Due to the current Pandemic restrictions, a Christian Mass & Memorial to Celebrate his Life will be held at a later date at OLQP Roman Catholic Church.