Edward J. Glospie, Jr.
Raritan - Edward J. Glospie, Jr., 88, passed away June 24, 2019.
Edward was born and raised in Jersey City and formerly of Ramsey, NJ before moving to Raritan in 1995. He was employed as a court clerk for Bergen County for over twenty years. He then obtained his ATP Pilots license and worked at Million Air Charter at Teterboro Airport , retiring in 1994. Edward was a veteran of the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was a member of Bridgewater United Methodist Church and the Ski Patrol in Stirling Forest in NY State. In his spare time, Edward enjoyed hiking and was known for singing his favorite Frank Sinatra karaoke songs at several local nursing homes. Edward will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Surviving are his devoted wife of 51 years, Edith Mae, and a daughter Carolyn Tomasko and her husband Timothy, two grandchildren Emma Claire and Riley Isabelle and several cousins.
Funeral Services will be 10am Friday at the Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, 111 N. Gaston Ave, Somerville. Interment will George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.
Visitation will be 2-4pm & 7-9pm Thursday at the Funeral Home.
Donations can be made to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave, Scranton, PA 18509. To send condolences to the family, visit
