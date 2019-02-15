|
Edward J. Heldman, Jr.
Sun City, AZ - Edward J. Heldman, Jr., 75, peacefully passed away on February 7, 2019 at his home in Sun City, Arizona. A private memorial service will held and his remains will be sent for a burial at sea by the U.S. Navy per his wishes. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Ed's name be made to either the Gary Sinise Foundation or the USS Albany Association, Inc.
Ed was born on March 23, 1943 to Mary Heldman and Edward J. Heldman, Sr. residing in North Bergen, New Jersey. Ed was one of five children. His siblings are William "Bill" Heldman (predeceased), Lorraine Rollman, Joan Ciborski (predeceased), and Robert Heldman.
Ed proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1961 to 1966, and spent some years aboard the capital flag ship USS Albany. Ed's service was during the Vietnam War era and he had many shipmates and friends with whom he stayed in contact. Ed was personally commended for technical innovations by the commanding officer during his enlistment, and was an outstanding sailor that could be called on to do the right thing and to lead his juniors with pride and dedication of duty.
Ed was a wonderful loving husband and father; he loved his family above everything else. Ed enjoyed photography, fishing, exploring Arizona, playing 8-Ball and 9-Ball billiards and relaxing with his four-legged pals.
Ed is survived by his wife, Dorothy (Pinglora) Heldman, and two sons, Edward "Ted" Heldman and Jeff Heldman, his sister, Lorraine, his brother, Robert, and many wonderful nieces and nephews. We all will miss him greatly!