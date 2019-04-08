Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013

Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
8:45 AM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013

Service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle RC Church
Edward J. Laskowski Obituary
Edward J. Laskowski

Clifton - Edward J. Laskowski, 77, of Clifton, passed away on April 6, 2019. Born and raised in Jersey City, Edward moved to Clifton in 1967 and has lived there since. A US Navy Veteran, he was a manager for Dura-test Corp. in Clifton for 36 years. Edward was a parishioner of St. Andrew the Apostle RC Church in Clifton and he cherished his time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. In his spare time he loved to garden and work on his backyard Koi Pond.

Beloved husband of Barbara (Jacewicz). Devoted father of Edward C. of Clifton, Gregory A. and his wife Maria of Little Falls, and Jennifer and her husband Fred P. Hastick, Jr. of Vernon. Cherished grandfather of Amanda, Daniel, Adrianna and Thomas Laskowski and Andrew and Sophie Hastick.

Funeral Thursday 8:45AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 10AM at St. Andrew the Apostle RC Church. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visiting Wednesday 4-8PM at the funeral home.

If desired, donations made in Edward's memory to either the , , or the , www.lung.org, would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com
