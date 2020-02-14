|
|
Edward J. Monkowski
Wallington - Edward J. Monkowski ("Monks"), age 98, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday February 12th 2020. A lifelong resident of Wallington, Edward was born in his childhood home on Hathaway Street on April 1st 1921. There is not a better date than April Fool's Day for someone with his great sense of humor to have been born. Serving his country as a veteran in WWII, Edward later continued his service as a member of the Wallington VFW Pavlick-Koster Post 2640. He retired as a Supervisor from Curtiss-Wright where he worked for over 4 decades. Edward was a member of the Wallington Republican Club where he was often seen at functions and fundraisers. "Monks" was also a very active lifetime member, trustee and former President of the Hillside S.A.C. club in Wallington, where he enjoyed his Friday night card games with his buddies. On occasion, he would even jump behind the bar to help out during a party when the Hillside Club hall was rented. He was that kind of guy. Aside from being someone who protected his country, made people laugh and beat his friends at poker, Edward was first and foremost an amazing family man who always cared for each and every person and their well-being. He was married to the love of his life, Helen (nee Mroz) for 74 years until her passing in August 2019. He was an incredible father to daughter Dolores Rebecky and her husband, John - his caregivers during his final days - whom he referred to as angels. He was also the best grandfather to Michele Howe and her husband James - and the greatest Great-grandfather to their son, James John and daughter, Olivia. He is also survived by his sister Joan Nowicki and husband Eugene, and sister-in law Phyllis Posluszny and husband Emil…as well as a bevy of adoring nieces and nephews whom he adored as well. Edward's extended family were his friends at "the club" and the Meadowlands Racetrack. He was a remarkable person and made an impression on everyone he met - if you met him, you were drawn to him and instantly loved him. He will be missed and remembered by all as the smart, vibrant, loving and charismatic person that he was. Join us to celebrate this wonderful man. Viewing will be held at Warner-Wozniak Funeral Home in Wallington on 2/16/2020 from 2PM to 6PM. Funeral at same location on Monday 2/17/2020 at 11AM.