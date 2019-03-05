|
Edward J. Moran
Carlstadt - Edward J. Moran, 85, of Carlstadt for 61 years, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on February 27, 2019. Mr. Moran served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Prior to retiring at the age of 78, he was a taxidermist and the proprietor of Moran Taxidermy for over 50 years. Edward was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Church. He was a member of the Carlstadt V.F.W. Post 3149, the Carlstadt American Legion Post 69 and the NJ Water Fowlers. Ed enjoyed duck hunting, wood carving, oil painting and writing. Beloved husband of Ena M. (nee Caffrey) Moran. Loving father of Philly Moran, Eddie Moran, Brian Moran, Kevin Moran, Sean Moran, Kathy Keezer, Kerry Moran, Matt Moran and Tommy Moran. Cherished grandfather of 17 grandchildren, four great grandchildren and predeceased by one grandson. Dear brother of Patricia LeVrier, John "Jack" Moran, Thomas Moran, Kevin Moran and the late William Moran. Funeral departing from the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 9:00 AM for a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's R.C. Church, East Rutherford at 9:30 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation Thursday 2-4, 7-9 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .