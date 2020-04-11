|
Edward J Schlamp
Park Ridge - Edward Joseph Schlamp died on April 8, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. He was 83. Ed was born in Bogota, N.J. to John and Ellen Schlamp and was a 1954 graduate of Bogota High School. After serving in the Army he attended New Jersey Institute of Technology and graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Most of his career he spent working for International Telephone and Telegraph (ITT) in their Defense Communications Division in Clifton. He lived 38 years in Wyckoff, where he raised his four children. Ed was preceded in death by his loving wife of 34 years, Joanne. His sister, Joan Britnell passed on March 14, 2020. Ed is survived by his brother Jack, (wife Ann), his sons: Steven, Michael (wife Katherine) and Robert, his daughter Carolyn (husband Jason), and his grandchildren: Amelia, Charlotte, Julia and Nicholas. Ed retired early from an accomplished technical career in national defense to take care of his wife Joanne. After her tragic death from cancer, Ed was blessed to meet Michelle Dugan. Ed and Michelle shared their lives for 18 years. As travel companions they visited family on the West Coast and had many adventures across Europe. They loved to make each other laugh with their witty observations and wry senses of humor. Their families often noted their resemblance to school-age suitors constantly laboring to elicit each other's smiles and laughter. Ed immensely enjoyed being a father and relished his role as grandfather. One of his favorite things to do was take his grandchildren into New York City for urban hikes and to see Broadway shows. He could recite architectural history across Manhattan, recalling past tenants and long-gone parades with surprising precision. His love for history was expressed more personally with a humble collection of antique automobiles. He spent countless hours in his Wyckoff garage maintaining a fleet of old Fords for parades and car shows. Ed was a loyal member of The North Jersey Regional A's. He was an avid fan of classic newspaper comics and enjoyed the work of popular cartoonists. A lifelong suburbanite, Ed loved Bergen County and was always eager to explore it's avenues, dismissing the need for a smartphone to navigate. He loved to run and participated in local road races and charity events, even completing the New York City marathon in 1984. He exercised his technical abilities by building or repairing whatever necessary in the household to keep his wife happy and children safe. We fondly recall his calm, steady demeanor and gentle sense of humor and we deeply miss his patient love. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Young Adult Institute / National Institute of People with Disabilities of New Jersey (NIPD) PO Box 301 Oradell, NJ 07649.
A celebration of his wonderful life will be scheduled in the near future. Arrangements by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481.