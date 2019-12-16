Services
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
Entombment
Following Services
Fair Lawn Memorial Cemetery
Fair Lawn, NJ
Edward J. Staal Jr. Obituary
Edward J. Staal, Jr.

Garfield - Edward J. Staal, Jr., age 81, of Garfield, NJ passed away peacefully at home on Monday, December 16, 2019. Born in Passaic, NJ, Edward was raised in Garfield by his loving parents, Edward Sr. and Jeanette (nee Ezzo) Staal, and lived in the same house his entire life. He was a member of Community United Church of Christ in Hasbrouck Heights. A collector of classic cars, he enjoyed competing in car shows and participating in parades. An avid reader and loyal NY Mets fan, he enjoyed politics, watching the Turner Classic Movie Channel and spending time with his family, especially his grandsons with whom he loved playing games.

He owned and operated Staal's Fuel & Feed Company in Garfield. At ten years old, he began working in the family owned business started by his grandfather in 1923. He took over the business in 1985 from his father and proudly served his customers until he retired in 2003.

He shared 46 beautiful years with the love of his life, his beloved wife, Rose (nee Cannella) Staal. Loving and devoted father of Jeanette Nelke and husband Richard. Cherished grandfather of Ryan and Aiden Nelke. Dear brother-in-law of Pina Cannella, Concetta Vonoflorio, the late Stefano Cannella and the late Carmelo Cannella. He is also survived by his dedicated home health care aides, Elis Cruz and Michele Domingo.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, December 19, 2019, 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, (201) 797-3500. A funeral service is planned for Friday, December 20, 2019, 11 am at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Fair Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Fair Lawn.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Edward to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. For additional information please visit www.vpfairlawn.com.
