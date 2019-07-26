Services
Bizub-Parker Funeral Home
47 Main Street
Little Falls, NJ 07424
(973) 256-4700
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Holy Angels RC Church
465 Main St
Little Falls, NJ
Interment
Following Services
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
Totowa, NJ
Edward J. Tobias


1931 - 2019
Edward J. Tobias Obituary
Edward J. Tobias

Little Falls - EDWARD J. TOBIAS, 88, died Thursday, July 25, 2019

Born in Jersey City, he resided in Clifton before moving to Little Falls 54 years ago. He retired from PSE&G's Kearny Generating Station as a certified welder, where he was employed for 38 years. Mr. Tobias was a parishioner and usher at Holy Angels RC Church, Little Falls. A veteran of the US Army, he was a veteran of the Korean War. Mr. Tobias loved to fish and watch Yankees baseball with his sons.

He was predeceased by his three sons, John, Russell and Keith Tobias and by his sister, Renee Tobias.

Survivors include: his two sons, Patrick E. and Toby E. Tobias, both of Little Falls; his sister, Joan B. Tobias; his brother in law, Jack Broahl and his grandson, Jesse Clemente.

Funeral Services will be 9:30 am Monday at Holy Angels RC Church, 465 Main St., Little Falls. (Please meet at Church). Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Memorial Contributions to Holy Angels RC Church would be appreciated. Visit www.bizub.com for driving directions/ online condolences.
