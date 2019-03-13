Services
Vander May-Wayne Colonial Funeral Home Inc
567 Ratzer Rd
Wayne, NJ 07470
(973) 696-2900
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Vander May-Wayne Colonial Funeral Home Inc
567 Ratzer Rd
Wayne, NJ 07470
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Vander May-Wayne Colonial Funeral Home Inc
567 Ratzer Rd
Wayne, NJ 07470
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Verduin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward J. Verduin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward J. Verduin Obituary
Edward J. Verduin

Wayne - Edward J. Verduin, age 89, of Wayne, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019.

Born and raised in Paterson Ed was a graduate of Eastside High School, Class of 1948. He joined the U.S. Navy where he served during peacetime on the USS Kearsarge aircraft carrier. After return to civilian life, Ed married his wife of 68 years, Pauline (Furst), who survives him. Ed retired in 1993 as a production manager for Kearfott Aerospace in Little Falls. He had been a parishioner of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Wayne since 1965 when his family moved from Paterson.

In addition to his wife Pauline, Ed is survived by his daughter Patricia, his sister-in-law Mary LaMantia, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters: Marian Verduin, Lillian Verduin, and Frances Alfano.

Friends may visit with the family at the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home, 567 Ratzer Road, Wayne, on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 9:30-12:00 noon. A Funeral Service will immediately follow visitation and begin in the funeral home at 12:00 noon.

In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy in Edward's name are asked to consider , Memorial Processing 501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

For a photo and more information, visit www.vandermay.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now