Edward J. Verduin
Wayne - Edward J. Verduin, age 89, of Wayne, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019.
Born and raised in Paterson Ed was a graduate of Eastside High School, Class of 1948. He joined the U.S. Navy where he served during peacetime on the USS Kearsarge aircraft carrier. After return to civilian life, Ed married his wife of 68 years, Pauline (Furst), who survives him. Ed retired in 1993 as a production manager for Kearfott Aerospace in Little Falls. He had been a parishioner of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Wayne since 1965 when his family moved from Paterson.
In addition to his wife Pauline, Ed is survived by his daughter Patricia, his sister-in-law Mary LaMantia, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters: Marian Verduin, Lillian Verduin, and Frances Alfano.
Friends may visit with the family at the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home, 567 Ratzer Road, Wayne, on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 9:30-12:00 noon. A Funeral Service will immediately follow visitation and begin in the funeral home at 12:00 noon.
In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy in Edward's name are asked to consider , Memorial Processing 501 St. Jude Place
Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
