Edward J. Wojcik Jr.
Edward J. Wojcik, Jr.

Hasbrouck Heights - Edward J. Wojcik, Jr. 77, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020. Born in Passaic to the late Stashia and Edward J. Sr. Before retiring, he was the owner of Ed's Landscaping in Hasbrouck Heights Dear brother of Joan Gill and her late husband John S. Gill. Cherished uncle of Jennifer Gill and Jacqueline Pucci and her husband Edward. Great uncle of Ellie and Eddie. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Wednesday, September 23rd at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church in Hasbrouck Heights at 10 AM. Interment following at St. Michael's Cemetery in South Hackensack. Visitation Tuesday, September 22nd from 4-7 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Meals With A Mission 63 Harrison Ave. Garfield, NJ 07026 would be appreciated. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Funeral
09:00 AM
Costa Memorial Home
Funeral services provided by
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
