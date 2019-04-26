|
Edward J. Wrixon Sr.
Closter - Wrixon, Edward J. Sr., 93, formerly of Closter passed away on April 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Jean (nee O'Reilly) for the past 62 years. Dear father of Kathleen Kologinsky (Kevin), Edward Wrixon Jr. (Michele), Robert Wrixon (Dinah), Patricia Wrixon (Catherine). Grandfather of Jarrod Kologinsky, Megan Lawn, Sarah Hill, Kirsten Kologinsky, Edward Wrixon III, Jessica Wrixon, Blake Wrixon and Dale Wrixon. Great grandfather of Charlie and Phoebe Lawn, Henry, Benjamin and Jack Hill. Also survived by Jessica Smith, Carly and Nikki Cerone, Isabela, Mateo and Cecelia Avalos. As well as his sister, Doris Brewster and brother, Robert E. Wrixon. Ed was a United States Marine combat veteran of WWII serving in the Pacific Theater. He was awarded a Purple Heart for wounds received under direct action with the enemy. He also was a Bus Driver for Rockland Coaches. Visitation at Barrett Funeral Home 148 Dean Dr., Tenafly, NJ on Monday from 4-8 PM. Funeral Mass, Tuesday, 11 AM at St. Therese Church, Cresskill. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to (501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105). For more information visit www.barrettfuneralhome.net.