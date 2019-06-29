|
Edward Jerome Thomas
Englewood Cliffs - Edward Jerome Thomas, formerly of Englewood Cliffs NJ, died on May 29, in Holmdel, New Jersey. Edward was one of 14 children born to Barney and Mary Tomasky of Simpson, PA. In 1947 he married Irene Kurilla, and in 1949 obtained his BA in Economics from the University of Scranton, while playing semi-pro basketball for teams in Pennsylvania. Early in his career he worked in electronics for Bendix and Sperry Gyroscope. In the 1960's, Edward was part of a team that designed a prototype for the Lunar Module RADAR. He later became a builder and real estate broker. He enjoyed reading, writing, and singing harmonies in Holy Trinity Church of Fort Lee.
Edward is survived by his wife of 72 years, Irene; and their 5 children: Nancy Hopkins of Vienna, VA, Edward Thomas Jr. of Ringwood, NJ, Mark Thomas of Millville, DE, Judy Thomas of Mechanicsville, VA, and Mary Thomas of Piscataway, NJ. He leaves behind 8 grandchildren and would have liked to have lived 5 months to meet his first two great-grandchildren. He will be interred in Simpson, PA later this summer.