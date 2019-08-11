|
Edward "Chopper" John Schmidt, Sr.
Vernon Twp. - Edward "Chopper" John Schmidt, Sr., 76 years old, died unexpectedly at Good Samaritan Hospital, Suffern, NY on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Born to William and Cecelia Schmidt in Jersey City, NJ, he lived in Newark, NJ and then Kearny, NJ and the Stockholm section of Hardyston Twp., NJ for 35 years before moving to Vernon Twp., NJ 5 years ago.
Edward served with the United States Navy on the USS Randolph, aircraft carrier. during the Vietnam War. He then worked as a heavy truck driver for Catanzaro Demolition in Montville, NJ for over 25 years retiring in 2008. Edward was a lifetime member of the VFW and active with Post #8441, Vernon Twp., NJ and a member of American Legion Post #132 Franklin, NJ and Post #423, Oak Ridge, NJ. He was a member of Vietnam Veterans of America and transitioned to Rolling Thunder, Inc. National, an advocacy group for POW/MIA's, for over 20 years. Edward was a member of the USS Randolph Reunion Group, a parishioner of St. Jude the Apostle RC Church, Hamburg, NJ and an avid Harley-Davidson motorcycle rider for many years.
Edward is the beloved husband for 55 years of Frances Schmidt(nee Malecki) of Vernon Twp., NJ. Devoted father of Edward J. Schmidt, Jr. of Pennsylvania and Frances H. Schmidt and her fiancee, Kevin J. Colman of Vernon Twp., NJ. Loving grandfather of Josh, Ethan and Edddie, III. Dear brother of the late William Schmidt and of James Schmidt and his wife, Catherine of Milford, PA and Leonard Schmidt and his wife, Shirlee of Whiting, NJ. Cherished by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home 241 Route 94(1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, NJ on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 3-7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Jude the Apostle RC Church, Hamburg, NJ on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Interment to follow at Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sparta, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the family would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com