Services
Earl I Jones Funeral Home - Hackensack
305 First Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
201-487-8822
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christian International Church
99 Two Bridges Road
Lincoln Park, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Christian International Church
99 Two Bridges Road
Lincoln Park, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Johnson Iii

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward Johnson Iii Obituary
Edward Johnson III

Hackensack - Edward Johnson III of Hackensack on June 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Monica Stith-Johnson. Father of Jasmyn Johnson, and Edward Johnson IV. Son of Edward Johnson II and Betty Johnson. Brother of Beverly Thomas (Darnell), and Patricia Johnson. Stepfather of Courtney Stith. Uncle of Kiana Chambers. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Funeral Services Saturday, June 22, 11 am at Christian International Church 99 Two Bridges Road, Lincoln Park, NJ. Visitation 10-11 am Saturday at the church. Cremation at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations are preferred and can be sent to Monica Stith-Johnson C/O Christian International Church 99 Two Bridges Road, Lincoln Park, NJ. Arrangements by Earl I. Jones Funeral Home 305 First St., Hackensack, NJ. Brent Smallwood Senior Director.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now