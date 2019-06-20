|
Edward Johnson III
Hackensack - Edward Johnson III of Hackensack on June 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Monica Stith-Johnson. Father of Jasmyn Johnson, and Edward Johnson IV. Son of Edward Johnson II and Betty Johnson. Brother of Beverly Thomas (Darnell), and Patricia Johnson. Stepfather of Courtney Stith. Uncle of Kiana Chambers. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Funeral Services Saturday, June 22, 11 am at Christian International Church 99 Two Bridges Road, Lincoln Park, NJ. Visitation 10-11 am Saturday at the church. Cremation at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations are preferred and can be sent to Monica Stith-Johnson C/O Christian International Church 99 Two Bridges Road, Lincoln Park, NJ. Arrangements by Earl I. Jones Funeral Home 305 First St., Hackensack, NJ. Brent Smallwood Senior Director.