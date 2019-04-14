Services
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:45 AM
Sanctuary of Abraham & Sarah Mausoleum Chapel
735 Forest Avenue
Paramus, NJ
View Map
Emerson - Edward Joseph Kammerer, age 87, of Emerson, NJ and later moved to Manchester Township, NJ, passed away peacefully Friday morning, April 12,2019. Beloved husband of the late Millicent "Penny" Kammerer, Devoted father of Melinda Sulzbach and her husband Philip and Mark Kammerer and his wife Rosanne, Proud grandfather of Evan Sulzbach, and Wesley, Taylor and Madison Kammerer, dear brother of Marilyn Graff and her husband Jerry. Prior to his retirement, Ed was the owner of Melmar Apparel, in Emerson,NJ. He was the former President of the Emerson Lions Club and also former President of the Bergen & Essex Club at the Renaissance, in Manchester Township,NJ. Services will be 10:45 A.M. Monday, April 15,2019 at the Sanctuary of Abraham & Sarah Mausoleum Chapel, located at 735 Forest Avenue, Paramus, NJ. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Edward Joseph Kammerer may be made to 262 Danny Thomas Place,Memphis,TN 38105 -

Arrangements are by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn,NJ
