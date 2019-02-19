Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Cedar Crest Village Chapel
1 Cedar Crest Drive
Pompton Plains, NJ
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Holy Cross Cemetery
North Arlington, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Zuchowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Joseph Zuchowski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward Joseph Zuchowski Obituary
Edward Joseph Zuchowski

Pompton Plains - Edward Joseph Zuchowski, of Pompton Plains, formerly of North Arlington, died Sunday, February 17, 2019 on his 98th birthday.

Edward is lovingly survived by his children: Marianne Lettieri, Edward and his wife Juliann, and Janet Greco; his grandchildren, Jeffrey, Shannon, Danielle, Jerome, Ashley, and Simone; as well as seven great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his wife Anna, his son, David, his son-in-law, Daniel Greco; his parents, John and Margaret Zuchowski, and his sisters, Pauline Jenkins and Ruth Estremara.

Visiting hours will be Tuesday from 4-8 pm at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral Mass will be held 12 pm Wednesday at the Cedar Crest Village Chapel, 1 Cedar Crest Drive, Pompton Plains. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

In lieu of flowers, donations to would be greatly appreciated. www.scanlanfuneralhome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
Download Now