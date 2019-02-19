|
|
Edward Joseph Zuchowski
Pompton Plains - Edward Joseph Zuchowski, of Pompton Plains, formerly of North Arlington, died Sunday, February 17, 2019 on his 98th birthday.
Edward is lovingly survived by his children: Marianne Lettieri, Edward and his wife Juliann, and Janet Greco; his grandchildren, Jeffrey, Shannon, Danielle, Jerome, Ashley, and Simone; as well as seven great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife Anna, his son, David, his son-in-law, Daniel Greco; his parents, John and Margaret Zuchowski, and his sisters, Pauline Jenkins and Ruth Estremara.
Visiting hours will be Tuesday from 4-8 pm at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral Mass will be held 12 pm Wednesday at the Cedar Crest Village Chapel, 1 Cedar Crest Drive, Pompton Plains. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.
In lieu of flowers, donations to would be greatly appreciated. www.scanlanfuneralhome.com