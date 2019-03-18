|
Edward K. Gumbrecht
Hasbrouck Heights - Edward K. Gumbrecht 78, of Hasbrouck Heights formerly of Jersey City passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Born in Jersey City to the late Edward A. and Grace Gumbrecht. Edward was an Army veteran. Before retiring, he was a letter carrier for the U.S. Post Office in River Edge. He was a former coach for Biddy Basketball and for the Little League in Hasbrouck Heights. Beloved husband of Dorothy (nee O'Connor) Gumbrecht. Devoted father of Edward J. Gumbrecht and his wife Kathleen and David M. Gumbrecht and his wife Lisa Molinari. Dear brother of the late Joan Gumbrecht. Loving grandfather of Kayleigh and Melanie. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Wednesday, March 20th at 10 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church Hasbrouck Heights at 11 AM. Interment following at Holy Name Cemetery, Jersey City. Visitation Tuesday, March 19th from 4-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Mickey's Kids Foundation 50 Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604 would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com