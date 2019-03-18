Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Liturgy
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Corpus Christi R.C. Church
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Gumbrecht
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward K. Gumbrecht

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward K. Gumbrecht Obituary
Edward K. Gumbrecht

Hasbrouck Heights - Edward K. Gumbrecht 78, of Hasbrouck Heights formerly of Jersey City passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Born in Jersey City to the late Edward A. and Grace Gumbrecht. Edward was an Army veteran. Before retiring, he was a letter carrier for the U.S. Post Office in River Edge. He was a former coach for Biddy Basketball and for the Little League in Hasbrouck Heights. Beloved husband of Dorothy (nee O'Connor) Gumbrecht. Devoted father of Edward J. Gumbrecht and his wife Kathleen and David M. Gumbrecht and his wife Lisa Molinari. Dear brother of the late Joan Gumbrecht. Loving grandfather of Kayleigh and Melanie. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Wednesday, March 20th at 10 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church Hasbrouck Heights at 11 AM. Interment following at Holy Name Cemetery, Jersey City. Visitation Tuesday, March 19th from 4-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Mickey's Kids Foundation 50 Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604 would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now