Edward Kimball, Jr.
Fair Lawn - Edward Kimball, Jr., age 85, of Fair Lawn, NJ on June 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara Anne (Schaefer) Kimball. Loving and devoted father of Shelley Cekot and husband Michael, Clifton Kimball and wife Kathy, Lisa Cocoziello and husband, Ray and the late Edward Kimball, III. Dear brother of Shirley Guptill and Laureen Kimball Miezeiwski. Cherished grandfather of nine and great-grandfather of four.
The family will receive relatives and friends Thursday, June 20, 2019, 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, 201-797-3500. A funeral service is planned for Friday, June 21, 2019, 11 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Fair Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Fair Lawn. For additional information, please visit www.vp fairlawn.com