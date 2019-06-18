Services
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Kimball
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Kimball Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward Kimball Jr. Obituary
Edward Kimball, Jr.

Fair Lawn - Edward Kimball, Jr., age 85, of Fair Lawn, NJ on June 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara Anne (Schaefer) Kimball. Loving and devoted father of Shelley Cekot and husband Michael, Clifton Kimball and wife Kathy, Lisa Cocoziello and husband, Ray and the late Edward Kimball, III. Dear brother of Shirley Guptill and Laureen Kimball Miezeiwski. Cherished grandfather of nine and great-grandfather of four.

The family will receive relatives and friends Thursday, June 20, 2019, 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, 201-797-3500. A funeral service is planned for Friday, June 21, 2019, 11 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Fair Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Fair Lawn. For additional information, please visit www.vp fairlawn.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now