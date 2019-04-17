Resources
12/13/1943 - 04/17/2015

Gone is the face we loved so dear,

Silent is the voice we loved to hear.

Too far away for sight or speech,

but not too far for our thoughts to reach;

Sweet to remember him who once

was here,

And who, though

absent, is just as dear.

Life goes on, but still the vacant chair,

Recalls the love, the voice, the smile,

of the one who once sat there.

The voice we loved may be stilled,

the vacant place in our home never filled.

In our home, he is remembered,

Sweet memories cling to his name.

Those who loved him in life,

Still love him in death the same.

Happy 4th Anniversary in Heaven!

All of our love always,

Chili, Lisa & Lenny, Gianna & Gabriella,

E.J., George & Mary and Rose
