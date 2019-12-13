Resources
Edward L. Boggio

Edward L. Boggio In Memoriam
Edward L. Boggio

12/13/1943 - 4/17/2015

If we could bring you back again,

for one more hour or day,

we'd express all our unspoken love;

we'd have countless things to say.

If we could bring you back again,

we'd tell you how we treasured and loved you.

And that your presence in our lives

guides our spirit and makes life worth living.

If we could bring you back again,

to tell you what we should,

you'd know how much we miss you now,

And if we could, we would.

We feel your presence in everything we do;

your love warms our hearts.

We know you look down from heaven

and watch over all of us while apart.

Happy Birthday and Merry Christmas,

With our love always,

Chili, Lisa & Lenny, Gianna & Gabriella,

EJ, George & Mary and Rose
